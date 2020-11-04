Jail for intruder who traumatised woman

Alexander Ferguson was sentenced yesterday. Photo / Rob Kidd

A man caught in a stranger's home, standing over a sleeping woman with his pants down says there was no sexual motive behind his crime.

Alexander James Ferguson's denials in the lead-up to yesterday's Dunedin District Court sentencing were "ludicrous" and meant home detention was inappropriate, Judge Michael Turner said.

The 38-year-old was jailed for four months on convictions for indecent exposure and unlawfully being in a building.

Ferguson had been drinking with friends at a pub before walking to his Dunedin home, the court heard.

As he wandered along his street, the man spotted a woman asleep in a bedroom.

He entered through the open front door, went into the room where the victim was sleeping and lowered his pants and underwear.

What could have happened had the woman's husband not then returned home would continue to terrorise the family, the judge said.

The pair scuffled.

Ferguson was "roughed up" before police arrived to arrest him, Crown prosecutor Chris Bernhardt said.

The victim, who only woke up when her partner was restraining the defendant, was so traumatised by the experience she had to be medicated for panic attacks and given sedatives so she could sleep.

She feared bumping into the man in the street and changed her hair colour so she would not be recognised, the court heard.

Ultimately, the family moved house to avoid reminders of the ordeal.

Alexander Ferguson had been convicted of sex offences in 2003 and 2011. Photo / Rob Kidd

When Ferguson was interviewed by Probation he said he could not remember the entire incident because of his intoxication.

He claimed to be the victim in the matter, said the woman's husband had invited him into the house and stressed there had been no exposure of his genitals.

"That's patently untrue," Judge Turner said.

"There is no possible explanation for your behaviour other than it being sexually motivated."

The judge noted Ferguson had committed other sex offences in 2003 and 2011.

A computer-based assessment of sexual recidivism put him in the highest risk category, the court heard.

If Ferguson was to serve an electronically-monitored sentence it would be with his partner but Judge Turner said she supported his denials.

Sentencing him to home detention there would only weaken the defendant's chances of rehabilitation, he said.

Ferguson, who had been due to start a new job today, mouthed "I love you" to his partner in the public gallery as he was led to the cells.

He was ordered to pay his victim $2100.