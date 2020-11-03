High-risk sexual predator's release ruled out due to behaviour behind bars

Joseph Lepper will be in prison until at least April 2022. Photo / Otago Daily Times

A high-risk sexual predator has continued his erratic and abusive behaviour while behind bars.

Joseph Warren Lepper, 43, was sentenced to preventive detention - an indefinite period of imprisonment - following an incident which took place in Vogel St, Dunedin, more than seven years ago.

It came just seven months after he had been released from jail after serving a 10-year sentence for rape and unlawful sexual connection with a different victim.

Lepper appeared before the Parole Board last month but accepted he was not ready for release.

Instead, at his request, he was referred to the Drug Treatment Programme and Adult Sex Offender Programme.

Lepper was assessed by a psychologist in September who considered him at high risk of reoffending, particularly at times of extreme stress.

"He may have increased levels of sexual preoccupation and sex drive, substance abuse and the presence of psychotic symptoms," the clinician said.

Lepper was a low-security inmate at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison, but the board heard he may soon be reclassified after a string of indiscretions.

"Abuse towards staff, theft and possession of tobacco" were all mentioned and a Corrections officer said the prisoner had been recently kicked out of his unit because "he is excitable and he can get frustrated".

Lepper had been given work in the laundry but lost the job when another inmate accused him of stealing and there was a resulting altercation.

"Mr Lepper told us that things did become heated, and he took a pre-emptive strike," panel convener Mary More said.

"He said he consciously elected to take that 'strike' in front of officers rather than have an altercation behind closed doors."

The Parole Board heard Lepper was also verbally abusive to female staff at the prison.

When the psychologist discussed 2013's attempted abduction, the prisoner initially denied he planned to rape the victim. However, he said he pleaded guilty because he probably would have raped her had the abduction been successful.

Lepper and Zane Alexander McVeigh drove from Christchurch to Dunedin, where the crime took place.

As they drove slowly past the woman, Lepper told his co-defendant: ''I'm going to do that b****".

The woman fought off the men until nearby residents came to her aid, but she was left bruised and missing handfuls of hair, the court heard at sentencing.

As well as previous sex convictions, More noted Lepper had a criminal record stretching back to 1994 that featured violence, driving offences, burglaries and non-compliance with court orders.

He will see the Parole Board again in April 2022.