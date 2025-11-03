While the jury did not accept that he had left, it did find that Lovejoy did not know it was a probable consequence that McLean would mean to cause grievous bodily injury to O’Rourke, but that he did know it was a probable consequence that serious injury could occur.
In sentencing Lovejoy, of Palmerston North, Justice Gwyn heard he had been “slowly introduced” to the Nomads gang, which encouraged his use of cannabis and meth.
While he never committed to being a patched member, he borrowed patches to support his friends in their dealings.
He recalled being under the influence of meth at the time of O’Rourke’s murder.
According to the sentencing decision, he was aware of the role drugs had in his offending, and has been sober since, as he believed drug use would be detrimental to his rehabilitation.
He told the court he has removed himself from all gangs and has avoided gang associates while in prison.
“You and Mr McLean were picked up by Mr Gray first, before going to Mr Martin’s address,” she said.
“All three other occupants in the car accept they were aware a robbery was planned. You were wearing a Nomads patch when you went into the address, as was Mr McLean.
“However, I do accept that there is no evidence from which I can infer that you were aware Mr McLean had a firearm prior to entry into the sleep-out.”
Taking a starting point of seven years’ imprisonment, Justice Gwyn then allowed credit for Lovejoy’s willingness to plead guilty to manslaughter before trial.
She also gave discounts for his youth, describing his offending as largely impulsive, for the impact his incarceration would have on his children, and for the time he spent on electronically-monitored bail.
Lovejoy was then sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.
According to The Post, Gray and Martin were also sent to prison, with Gray receiving a term of two years and one month, and Martin of three years and 10 months.
Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 and is currently an assistant editor and reporter for the Open Justice team. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.