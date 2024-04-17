Police arrested a fourth man today.

A fourth person has been charged in relation to the murder of a Palmerston North who died in hospital after being shot.

Damon O’Rourke, 35, died after being wounded on the evening of January 20. Three men have already been charged with murder over the incident, and police have today announced a fourth man has been charged.

Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said emergency services were called to a Coromandel Court property shortly before 7.30pm the night of his death following reports of a man having been shot.

O’Rourke was rushed to hospital, where he died a short time later from his injuries.

Today police arrested a 25-year-old man in Palmerston North. He is due to appear before the Palmerston North District Court today facing a charge of murder.

Police maintained contact with O’Rourke’s family throughout the inquiry, who welcomed news of the further arrest, Sheridan said.

“A team of investigators have worked hard since January to identify and locate those involved in the murder of Damon O’Rourke and bring them before the court,” he said.

The investigation continues, with the four men now before the court in relation to murder.

“Holding to account all responsible for Damon’s murder has been the focus for our investigative team, and we hope this brings some relief to his family,” Sheridan said earlier.



