A third man has been charged with the murder of Damon O’Rourke in Palmerston North.

O’Rourke, 35, died of gunshot injuries he sustained on the evening of January 20.

Two men were charged with his murder last month and the third man was charged yesterday.

Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said he hopes the murder charge comes as a relief to O’Rourke’s family.

“Yesterday, a murder charge was entered for a 35-year-old man who is due to reappear in the Palmerston North District Court on that, and other unrelated charges, on Tuesday, April 16.”

Sheridan thanked members of the public who provided information to assist in the investigation.

“Holding to account all responsible for Damon’s murder has been the focus for our investigative team, and we hope this brings some relief to his family,” Sheridan said.

As the matter is before the courts, police are unable to comment further.

Earlier in the year, a 19-year-old man was charged with murder and a 21-year-old man was charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Emergency services were called to a Coromandel Court address about 7.30pm on January 20 after a man was reported to have been shot.

O’Rourke was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later from his injuries.

