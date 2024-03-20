The Government considers private investors to build more Kiwi schools, how much Chateau Tongariro is costing taxpayers to sit empty and why Tauranga’s been labelled the country’s most ‘unaffordable city’ in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

Two men have been charged with the murder of Palmerston North man Damon O’Rourke.

A police spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old man appeared in Whangārei District Court on Wednesday charged with murder.

“A second man, a 21-year-old, will appear in Palmerston North District Court today, charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“As the matter is before the Court, no further information is available, however I would like to acknowledge Damon’s family,” the police spokesperson said.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for them and I know they will be relieved and grateful that those responsible for Damon’s death have been located and are being held to account.”

O’Rourke, 35, died of gunshot injuries he sustained after police were called to a Coromandel Court address in Palmerston North on the evening of January 20.

Emergency services were called to a Coromandel Court address at about 7.30pm following reports a man had been shot, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Deegan earlier said.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

The 19-year-old from Ruakākā, who has interim name suppression, was remanded in custody on Wednesday.

He will appear in the High Court at Palmerston North on April 12.

Police earlier appealed for any dashcam or CCTV footage from the evening of Saturday, January 20 from anyone in the Coromandel Court and Featherston St.