A man who was fatally shot in Palmerston North earlier this month can now be named as Damon O’Rourke.

The 35-year-old, who lived in the suburb of Roslyn, died as a result of injuries he suffered on the evening of January 20.

Emergency services were called to a Coromandel Court address about 7.30pm following reports a man had been shot, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Deegan said.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

“As police continue to piece together exactly what has occurred leading to the death of Mr O’Rourke, we would like to hear from anyone in the Coromandel Court and Featherston Street areas who may have seen anything suspicious, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage from the evening of Saturday, January 20,” Deegan said.

People with information can call 105 or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”, referencing file number 240120/5653.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



