Homicide investigation launched in Palmerston North

A homicide investigation has been launched in Palmerston North after a man was shot last night.

Just before 7.30pm, reports of a man being shot prompted emergency personnel to be sent to Coromandel Court in Roslyn.

After being brought to hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson said a scene guard remained at the property overnight, and a scene examination will be completed today.

“Officers will remain in the area today as we piece together exactly what has occurred,” Wilson said.

“Police would like to hear from anyone in the Coromandel Court and Featherston Street areas in Roslyn who may have seen anything suspicious, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage from last evening, to contact police via 105.”

You can call 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”, referencing file number 240120/5653.



















