Focus live: PM Jacinda Ardern visits East Coast

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is visiting Tairāwhiti to survey the damage from recent storms and floods.

She will speak to media at about 2.20pm, although that timing could be subject to change.

Ardern hoped to survey damage from the air, but the region is still being battered by inclement weather, so she toured by road instead.

She spent the morning meeting locals impacted by this week's flooding and storm damage.

The Government has pledged $175,000 for the cleanup so far, and could roll out more support if it is thought necessary.

Earlier this week, Gisborne was cut off when State Highway 2 and State Highway 35 were forced to close after heavy rain.

State Highway 2 from Gisborne to Wairoa is still closed from slips and fallen trees.

A small section of State Highway 35 is also closed at Tokomaru Bay, where Ardern hopes to travel today.

According to RNZ, there is now no route south other than taking a significant detour north on State Highway 2 to Ōpōtiki and then on to Taupō.

Workers have started repairing the washed-out Maungahauini Bridge in Tokomaru Bay, with rock being moved and work taking place around the bridge.

Earlier this week, Civil Defence Minister Kiri Allan described the damage to roads and property at Tokomaru Bay as "devastating", noting this was the second time in nine months the community had been hit.

Insurers reckon the damage caused by recent North Island storms will run into the millions of dollars.

The country's biggest general insurer, IAG, said as of Friday morning there had been 2554 claims lodged. More were expected from the East Coast, with more bad weather forecast and homeowners still to take stock of their situation.

A further 800 claims have been handled by AA Insurance for home, contents and car claims from this event and the insurer says they are continuing to see new claims come in.

"At this stage we've had over $3 million estimated damage in total, and we expect this to increase," said head of home claims Tom Bartlett, told the Herald.

"Claims have included a mixed bag of damage from leaking roofs and windows to totally flooded homes and garages. We've also seen a significant amount of motor claims for flooded cars."