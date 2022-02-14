Protestors take to the streets, laboratory workforce brace for surge in testing and phase 2 is here in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced she will travel to the United States in May as she re-starts international travel after two years of Covid-19 border closures.

It will see the Prime Minister undertake trade engagement on the US West Coast focused on New Zealand's high-technology export sectors.

"New Zealand is in demand internationally. A priority for our international engagement is to focus on trade opportunities that accelerate our recovery raise New Zealand's profile in key export markets," Ardern said.

During the visit the Prime Minister will also be the principal speaker at Harvard University's Commencement ceremony.

Ardern also intends to travel to Australia, Asia and Europe this year.

Meanwhile a parliamentary press gallery reporter has tested negative for Covid after a scare yesterday.

Gallery staff members took a rapid antigen test yesterday and the reporter tested positive.

However, after going for a PCR test, it was confirmed today that the reporter had tested negative.

Yesterday's rapid test forced a delay to Ardern's post-Cabinet press conference, as those reporters present for the rapid test training were not allowed to attend as a precaution.