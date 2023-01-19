PM Jacinda Ardern announces her shock resignation at the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier saying she 'no longer have that bit extra in the tank'. Video / Mark Mitchell

Global leaders and public figures have praised Jacinda Ardern following news the New Zealand Prime Minister will stand down on February 7 and not seek re-election.

Overnight, celebrities and politicians from around the globe sent their public messages of support to Ardern, mostly highlighting her leadership through the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

US President Joe Biden praised her leadership, saying her role in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific was crucial.

Prime Minister Ardern, the U.S.-New Zealand partnership is stronger than ever, thanks in large part to your leadership.



Your stewardship in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific was crucial – I look forward to deepening our nations’ ties for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/ePqlP3uRJm — President Biden (@POTUS) January 19, 2023

“Jacinda Ardern will be remembered for guiding her country with strength, compassion, and grace through multiple historic crises, doubtless saving countless lives,” Hillary Clinton wrote on Twitter.

“She’s shown the world a new model of powerful leadership. A true stateswoman,” the former United States Secretary of State added.

Jacinda Ardern will be remembered for guiding her country with strength, compassion, and grace through multiple historic crises, doubtless saving countless lives.



She's shown the world a new model of powerful leadership. A true stateswoman. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 19, 2023

Businesswoman and philanthropist Sheryl Sandberg also lavished praise for Ardern, writing that the PM “has set the example of courageous and compassionate leadership”.

“As New Zealand’s youngest woman prime minister, Jacinda led the country through some of its toughest moments — including a volcanic eruption, a terrorist attack, and the Covid-19 pandemic. From shutting down a sexist question asked by the press to bringing her three-month-old daughter to the United Nations General Assembly meeting, Jacinda challenged the status quo. And she demonstrated to the world how to be ‘kind but strong, empathetic but decisive, optimistic but focused’,” Sandberg said.

“Jacinda, thank you for showing so many women and girls what’s possible. Whatever your next chapter, I know you’ll continue to make an impact — as a role model and trailblazer,” she added.

The Labour leader said she would be stepping down as she “no longer had enough in the tank” to do the job.

“I know when I have enough left in the tank to do it justice,” she told New Zealanders during a press conference from the caucus retreat in Napier.

“I would be doing a disservice to New Zealanders to continue.”

She made the announcement choking back tears.

“This has been the most fulfilling five and a half years of my life,” Ardern said.

Jacinda Ardern choked back tears as she revealed she was stepping down as Prime Minister. Photo / Warren Buckland

The news shocked New Zealanders and people overseas, who immediately took to social media to post their messages to and about Ardern.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote on Twitter that “Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength.”

“She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities. Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me,” he added.

Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength.



She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities.



Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me. pic.twitter.com/QJ64mNCJMI — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) January 19, 2023

“Jacinda Ardern showed the world that a small country could be a leader internationally; a leader in decency and in building bridges between people, cultures and religions at home and abroad,” wrote Mike Rann, chair of the Climate Group and former South Australia Premier. “She also deserves enormous credit for her government’s management of the Covid 19 crisis.”

Jacinda Ardern showed the world that a small country could be a leader internationally; a leader in decency and in building bridges between people, cultures and religions at home and abroad.She also deserves enormous credit for her government’s management of the Covid 19 crisis. — Mike Rann (@Mike_Rann) January 19, 2023

In the UK, Kiwi journalist and Daily Mail columnist Dan Wootton, who has long been outspoken against Ardern’s policies, particularly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, said that Ardern resigned “knowing full well she was about to be brutally booted from office”.

Jacinda Ardern has resigned as New Zealand’s Prime Minister knowing full well she was about to be brutally booted from office by Kiwis who woke up to her Covid authoritarianism, Be Kind hypocrisy and an economic catastrophe she inflicted on an amazing country.

Good riddance. — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) January 19, 2023

News of Ardern’s resignation has been making global headlines since the Prime Minister’s announcement.

The Washington Post pointed out that “Ardern won global praise for her leadership style during the coronavirus pandemic and the Christchurch terrorist attack”.

Breaking news: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigns ahead of national elections, saying she will step down by Feb. 7. Ardern won global praise for her leadership style during the coronavirus pandemic and the Christchurch terrorist attack. https://t.co/LeabQ0i3R0 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 19, 2023

I remember the first time I met @JacindaArdern and her partner. It was 2018, during UNGA & Climate Week. She and her partner walked into a reception - she was carting their new baby in a car seat. It was the best.



She did things her way. And as a woman, I am very grateful. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zsmDobfuj2 — Catherine McKenna (@cathmckenna) January 19, 2023

And I suppose there's one more lesson to take away, especially for us moms. @JacindaArdern is modeling what it looks like it to put ourselves first. As the saying goes: put your oxygen mask on first. That, to me, is true leadership.#ThankYouJacinda — reshmasaujani (@reshmasaujani) January 19, 2023

Wow, I gotta hand it to her for her honesty though. This makes me sad and it shows what a drain leading can be. Jacinda Ardern is an inspiring leader to so many of us and she will always be inspiring to me. I wish her all the best. https://t.co/MmQ9xz6uUE — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 19, 2023

New Zealand actor Sam Neill said he was “not surprised” by Ardern’s announcement. “Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigned today. I am not surprised nor do I blame her. Her treatment, the pile on, in the last few months has been disgraceful and embarrassing. All the bullies, the misogynists, the aggrieved. She deserved so much better. A great leader. Thanks PM,” he wrote on Twitter.

#PrimeMinister @jacindaardern resigned today. I am not surprised nor do I blame her. Her treatment, the pile on, in the last few months has been disgraceful and embarrassing. All the bullies, the misogynists, the aggrieved. She deserved so much better. A great leader. Thanks PM! pic.twitter.com/7b1AhjBXrW — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) January 19, 2023

What I'll always remember is how PM Jacinda Ardern's leadership lead to New Zealand banning assault rifles and military-style semi-automatic weapons in just SIX days after the Christchurch mosque attacks. No greater example of what going beyond thoughts and prayers looks like. — Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) January 19, 2023

.@jacindaardern has led New Zealand with grace & dignity under extraordinary pressure in extraordinary times. A friend to Europe, she has been a trailblazing example - to young women in particular - who showed how politics can be a force for positive change.



I wish her well 🇪🇺🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/F4F98OgJCK — Roberta Metsola (@RobertaMetsola) January 19, 2023

Jacinda Ardern rewrote the rulebook for how world leaders are supposed to look and act, and further endeared the citizens of the world to NZ because of it. A masterclass in international public diplomacy. Best wishes to PM Ardern and her family. pic.twitter.com/IcLfbk6EdC — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) January 19, 2023

New Zealand actress Lucy Lawless also expressed her views on Ardern’s resignation.

“I’m wishing Jacinda Ardern a joyous future. A grand human being who always gives 110%. Deserves a dang big holiday before embarking on her next great adventure. Thankyou, Ma’am,” Lawless wrote.

I’m Wishing @jacindaardern a joyous future. A grand human being who always gives 110%. Deserves a dang big holiday before embarking on her next great adventure. Thankyou, Ma’am! — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) January 19, 2023

Former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard also tweeted a tribute to Ardern. “Jacinda Ardern showed the world a new style of leadership by deciding to foreground kindness and empathy. Her example has been a shining light to many, especially women. I congratulate her on all she has achieved to date and wish her well in this next phase of her life,” she tweeted.

.@jacindaardern showed the world a new style of leadership by deciding to foreground kindness and empathy. Her example has been a shining light to many, especially women. I congratulate her on all she has achieved to date and wish her well in this next phase of her life. — Julia Gillard (@JuliaGillard) January 19, 2023

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed his best wishes to Ardern, calling her “a friend”.

“Thank you Jacinda Ardern for your partnership and your friendship – and for your empathic, compassionate, strong, and steady leadership over these past several years. The difference you have made is immeasurable. I’m wishing you and your family nothing but the best, my friend,” the Canadian PM wrote on Twitter.

Thank you, @JacindaArdern, for your partnership and your friendship – and for your empathic, compassionate, strong, and steady leadership over these past several years. The difference you have made is immeasurable. I’m wishing you and your family nothing but the best, my friend. pic.twitter.com/72Q5p9GZzg — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 19, 2023

Monica Lewinsky tweeted simply “she’s amazing” with the hashtag #jacindaardern.

Prime Minister @jacindaardern there will never be another like you.I wish there were. You have my admiration, my respect, my well wishes for you+your beautiful family. I have watched you shine uniquely+bravely from afar.Thank you 4showing the rest of the world what’s possible. — P!nk (@Pink) January 19, 2023

Congratulations @jacindaardern on a great innings as PM of New Zealand. Your compassion and leadership have inspired all of us and you have always been a great ( although not an entirely uncritical😉) friend of Australia. 🙏🙏🙏 — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) January 19, 2023

On behalf of all Londoners, I want to extend my gratitude to Prime Minister @jacindaardern for her exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to creating a better world.



Your tenure as PM has been an inspiration to us all. We wish you all the best in your next chapter. 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/WBkQnPwKmC — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 19, 2023

Ardern also announced this year’s election will be on Saturday, October 14.

She will stay as an MP of Mt Albert until April to avoid the need for a byelection. Ardern also said she has no plans beyond that as yet, and is looking forward to spending more time with her family.



