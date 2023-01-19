Global leaders and public figures have praised Jacinda Ardern following news the New Zealand Prime Minister will stand down on February 7 and not seek re-election.
Overnight, celebrities and politicians from around the globe sent their public messages of support to Ardern, mostly highlighting her leadership through the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.
US President Joe Biden praised her leadership, saying her role in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific was crucial.
“Jacinda Ardern will be remembered for guiding her country with strength, compassion, and grace through multiple historic crises, doubtless saving countless lives,” Hillary Clinton wrote on Twitter.
“She’s shown the world a new model of powerful leadership. A true stateswoman,” the former United States Secretary of State added.
Businesswoman and philanthropist Sheryl Sandberg also lavished praise for Ardern, writing that the PM “has set the example of courageous and compassionate leadership”.
“As New Zealand’s youngest woman prime minister, Jacinda led the country through some of its toughest moments — including a volcanic eruption, a terrorist attack, and the Covid-19 pandemic. From shutting down a sexist question asked by the press to bringing her three-month-old daughter to the United Nations General Assembly meeting, Jacinda challenged the status quo. And she demonstrated to the world how to be ‘kind but strong, empathetic but decisive, optimistic but focused’,” Sandberg said.
“Jacinda, thank you for showing so many women and girls what’s possible. Whatever your next chapter, I know you’ll continue to make an impact — as a role model and trailblazer,” she added.
The Labour leader said she would be stepping down as she “no longer had enough in the tank” to do the job.
“I know when I have enough left in the tank to do it justice,” she told New Zealanders during a press conference from the caucus retreat in Napier.
“I would be doing a disservice to New Zealanders to continue.”
She made the announcement choking back tears.
“This has been the most fulfilling five and a half years of my life,” Ardern said.
The news shocked New Zealanders and people overseas, who immediately took to social media to post their messages to and about Ardern.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote on Twitter that “Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength.”
“She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities. Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me,” he added.
“Jacinda Ardern showed the world that a small country could be a leader internationally; a leader in decency and in building bridges between people, cultures and religions at home and abroad,” wrote Mike Rann, chair of the Climate Group and former South Australia Premier. “She also deserves enormous credit for her government’s management of the Covid 19 crisis.”
In the UK, Kiwi journalist and Daily Mail columnist Dan Wootton, who has long been outspoken against Ardern’s policies, particularly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, said that Ardern resigned “knowing full well she was about to be brutally booted from office”.
News of Ardern’s resignation has been making global headlines since the Prime Minister’s announcement.
The Washington Post pointed out that “Ardern won global praise for her leadership style during the coronavirus pandemic and the Christchurch terrorist attack”.
New Zealand actor Sam Neill said he was “not surprised” by Ardern’s announcement. “Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigned today. I am not surprised nor do I blame her. Her treatment, the pile on, in the last few months has been disgraceful and embarrassing. All the bullies, the misogynists, the aggrieved. She deserved so much better. A great leader. Thanks PM,” he wrote on Twitter.
New Zealand actress Lucy Lawless also expressed her views on Ardern’s resignation.
“I’m wishing Jacinda Ardern a joyous future. A grand human being who always gives 110%. Deserves a dang big holiday before embarking on her next great adventure. Thankyou, Ma’am,” Lawless wrote.
Former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard also tweeted a tribute to Ardern. “Jacinda Ardern showed the world a new style of leadership by deciding to foreground kindness and empathy. Her example has been a shining light to many, especially women. I congratulate her on all she has achieved to date and wish her well in this next phase of her life,” she tweeted.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed his best wishes to Ardern, calling her “a friend”.
“Thank you Jacinda Ardern for your partnership and your friendship – and for your empathic, compassionate, strong, and steady leadership over these past several years. The difference you have made is immeasurable. I’m wishing you and your family nothing but the best, my friend,” the Canadian PM wrote on Twitter.
Monica Lewinsky tweeted simply “she’s amazing” with the hashtag #jacindaardern.
Ardern also announced this year’s election will be on Saturday, October 14.
She will stay as an MP of Mt Albert until April to avoid the need for a byelection. Ardern also said she has no plans beyond that as yet, and is looking forward to spending more time with her family.