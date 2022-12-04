Treaty of Waitangi revisited - Ned Fletcher challenges accepted wisdom on sovereignty. Video / NZ Herald

by RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has apologised to Ngāti Maniapoto for more than 150 years of treaty breaches.

It marks an end to more than 30 years of negotiations to reach a settlement with the King Country iwi.

Ardern has told about 3000 people at Te Kuiti Pā the Crown regretted the pain and hurt it caused to Maniapoto through war and land grabs.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Tokanganui-a-noho marae, Te Kūiti to deliver apology to Maniapoto as part of their treaty settlement. Photo / Mike Scott

Maniapoto elders have welcomed the apology, but have warned future governments and officials not to forget their promises.

As well as the apology, Ngāti Maniapoto will receive $177 million and a range of other redress.

Members of the iwi were at Parliament in September for the third and final reading of their settlement. Cheers roared through both Parliament and Pipitea Marae in Wellington when the deal was secured.

The chair of the settlement entity, Te Nehenehenui, Bella Takiari-Brame, said at the time the negotiations of the past 30 years have been difficult.