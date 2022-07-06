PM Jacinda Ardern addresses media from Sydney

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has arrived in Sydney on her five-day visit as New South Wales contends with major flooding after days of torrential rain.

Ardern will speak to media about 2.30pm after a tourism meeting with Australian ministers and tourism sector business representatives.

This afternoon Ardern will head to David Jones for the launch of the Discover New campaign – a one-month campaign promoting New Zealand fashion, food and homewares brands, from Karen Walker and Deadly Ponies to Huski Coolers and Swanndri.

Her arrival in Sydney coincides with Australian authorities confirming a Disaster Recovery Payment scheme for New Zealanders living in the flood-affected zones of New South Wales – lump sum payments of $AU1000 per adult and $400 for each child under 16.

Ardern will meet with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday as he faces questions about the amount of time he has spent overseas since winning Australia's election in May.

Both he and Ardern were last week at the NATO summit together in Madrid and both will also go to the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji next week.

Albanese is due to visit the flood-hit areas of New South Wales today ahead of the Australia-New Zealander leadership forum.

He defended the amount of time overseas, saying he was attending important events that were already scheduled prior to his election.

"We can't separate international events from the impact on Australia and Australians, and those people might like to say which of the events I've attended on behalf of Australia that I shouldn't have attended."

In Melbourne, Ardern also had to address domestic issues – defending the Government's approach to immigration after New Zealand's ANZ chief executive Antonia Watson urged the Government to make the country's immigration settings more "flexible" to help businesses struggling with staff shortages.

"I totally understand that we want a more productive country. That will take years and investment," Watson said.

"In the meantime … people are just crying out for staff."

Watson made the comments to media at an event hosted by ANZ in Melbourne on Tuesday morning, which was attended by Ardern, Tourism Minister Stuart Nash, and a 31-person strong business delegation from New Zealand.

"I understand there's the desire for a bit of a [immigration] reset, and in the long-term that could be a good thing for the country. We need to have planned better for the immigration we've had over the last few years," she said.

Ardern told media the Government isn't planning to loosen immigration settings.

"We have worked very hard to identify the skills gaps New Zealanders have; the issues businesses are facing; and actually, to ease the path for those businesses to bring in those skills that we need. We've made significant changes to do that," Ardern said.

"In other areas that perhaps might not be areas where we're seeking those high levels of skills; where it might be in industries that traditionally have had lower wages; we're trying to maintain the wages and standards we have in New Zealand.

"Because otherwise, we unfortunately do see wages decreasing, potentially as a result."