Former Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins has lost the race to be re-elected for mayor. Photo / Hayden Parsons

Former Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins has lost the race to be re-elected for mayor. Photo / Hayden Parsons

"It's devastating.''

For Aaron Hawkins there was no simpler way to describe losing the Dunedin mayoralty this afternoon.

After one term in the top job, he has been ousted by first term councillor Jules Radich by what is believed to be a large margin.

Speaking this afternoon, he told the Otago Daily Times he was surprised by how decisive the result was, saying he believed it was going to be a close race.

There had been "fairly significant pushback" against incumbents around the country, he said.

Mr Hawkins, standing again on a Green Party ticket, was second in the mayoral race, followed by councillors Sophie Barker and Lee Vandervis.

He stood for the mayoralty only.

Hawkins was first elected to the Dunedin City Council in 2013, after a previous unsuccessful run in 2010.

He was elected mayor in 2019, beating his closest challenger Lee Vandervis.