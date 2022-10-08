Cr Jules Radich. Photo / Supplied

One-term councillor Jules Radich has unseated Aaron Hawkins as Dunedin mayor.

Radich confirmed the win to Otago Daily Times, and fellow candidate Lee Vandervis congratulated him on social media.

Progress results released by the Dunedin City Council showed Hawkins came in second, with Sophie Barker and Lee Vandervis in third.

Radich said he felt a sense of vindication, as there had been public dissatisfaction with the council's direction in the past term.

Three members of his Team Dunedin ticket were also elected, progress results indicate.

They are Andrew Whiley, Brent Weatherall and Kevin Gilbert.

Radich said he had been told the margin of his mayoral win was clear.

"The people of Dunedin have certainly spoken," he said.

Radich said he understood there was quite a change to the makeup of the council and a diverse mix of people would again be around the table.

Progress results had incumbent councillor Rachel Elder missing out.

New councillors would be Cherry Lucas, Mandy Mayhem-Bullock, Weatherall and Gilbert.

Bill Acklin, who has been a councillor previously, would be back at the table.

Radich said he had not yet had discussions about who might be deputy mayor.

Alas it wasn’t to be.



Thanks everyone for their support over my last nine years at the Dunedin City Council, and through this campaign.



I’m proud of what we achieved in my 3 years as Mayor, even if we had plenty more work to do.



To Cr Radich and his council all the very best — Aaron Hawkins (@A_G_Hawkins) October 8, 2022

Hawkins, who did not stand for council, posted on social media thanking everyone for their support over his last nine years at the Dunedin City Council, and through this campaign.

"Alas it wasn't to be.

"I'm proud of what we achieved in my 3 years as Mayor, even if we had plenty more work to do.

"To Cr Radich and the incoming council all the very best for the next three years."

Candidate Sophie Barker said she was feeling fine after the result, and had sent a congratulatory text to Radich.

She believed she was the highest-polling councillor, which she was very happy about.

She was "pretty gutted'' Hawkins would not be returning to the council.

"Aaron did a really good job.

"He was a good mayor, I'm sad to see him go. I wish he'd stood for mayor and councillor."

The progress results are based on about 90 per cent of ordinary votes being counted.

About 10 per cent of such votes were in transit, a Dunedin City Council spokesman said.

Preliminary results could be available this evening.

Progress results for mayoralty:

• Mayoralty RADICH Jules Team Dunedin elected

• HAWKINS Aaron Green Ötepoti excluded

• BARKER Sophie Independent excluded

• VANDERVIS Lee Independent excluded

• HOULAHAN Carmen Independent excluded

• ACKLIN Bill Independent excluded

• MILNE David Joseph excluded

• MAYHEM-BULLOCK Mandy excluded

• SEAGER Richard Southern Independents excluded

• TAYLOR Pamela Independent excluded

• GROSHINSKI Jett Independent excluded