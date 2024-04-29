Children as young as 9 have been involved in a recent spate of aggravated jewellery store robberies, Police Minister Mark Mitchell says.

His comments come as police have recently launched “Operation Dusk”, dedicated to investigating recent offending at jewellery stores and maintaining an increased presence in and around shopping centres and malls.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Heather du Plessis-Allan this afternoon, Mitchell said it’s “really sad” to continue to see these attacks happening, specifically targeting jewellery stores and, in particular, Michael Hill Jewellers.

In the last couple of these “swarming aggravated robberies”, Mitchell said the youngest offender was 9 and the oldest was 14.

“As everyone knows they’re carrying weapons, they’re carrying hammers and they’re not afraid to assault someone so we’re deeply concerned about it. That’s why the initial action has been to increase police presence.”

This morning the Herald reported six masked thieves - one armed with a machete - targeted Manurewa jewellery store Glitter Jewellers, taking $1 million worth of jewels and gold and terrifying staff and customers.

Security footage of the brazen heist showed the group of masked robbers bursting into the South Auckland store wielding weapons on Anzac Day just before closing time.

Machete and hammer-weilding assailants stole $1 million worth of jewels and gold during a smash and grab at a Manurewa jewellery store.

In a heartstopping 45 seconds the group smashes every cabinet with their weapons, emptying trays of jewels and gold bangles into their bags, while a pair sweeps gems from the shop’s shelves.

Yesterday, five armed robbers wearing masks and clad “head to toe” in black stormed a Michael Hill Jeweller store in a West Auckland mall, using hammers to smash glass cabinets before making off with the loot.

Police swarmed Westgate’s NorthWest Shopping Centre about 4pm and told people to evacuate the complex. Customers barricaded themselves inside stores while others ran from the mall in panic.

It followed a similar attack just 10 days earlier when four armed thieves targeted the Michael Hill Jeweller store at Dress Smart, Onehunga.

Police at the Northwest Shopping Centre in Massey after armed robbers raided the Michael Hill Jeweller store yesterday. Photo / Alex Burton

Mitchell told du Plessis-Allan there was gang involvement in many of these incidents.

“They pick on the youth and juvenile offenders.”

Asked what the offenders do with the jewellery after stealing it, Mitchell said there were “markets” these offenders were stealing for, but they also melted down the jewellery to sell it.

He didn’t know who was buying the jewellery.

“There will be a local market but I think that what’s happened, certainly with the jewellery, is that these gangs now have got big global networks. It’s easy for them to move stuff offshore, so it’s possible that’s where it’s going,” Mitchell said.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mitchell said police are working on being more visible, with more officers out “on the beat” and developing relationships with shopkeepers.

The head of the police retail crime unit was also working closely with retail and the security sector to strengthen its partnership.

Mitchell said one of the main priorities was getting these kids off the street and the youth military academy that will be launched this year will be targeted at those “recidivist, violent retail youth offenders”.

“We want to invest in these young people and try to get them back on the right track, not on to a fast track into an adult criminal justice system. However, we have to keep the community safe.”

He added that, in the last six months, police have seen positive results where this type of offending is beginning to plateau.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, we’re very focused on it, we know that we have to drive it down, but there are some positive signs as well.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.