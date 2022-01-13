'It was a good save': Marton volunteers contain house fire

Marton firefighters stopped a blaze spreading from a laundry into a house in Wing's Line. Photo / Bevan Conley

Marton volunteer firefighters saved Marton home from any serious damage.

Firefighters were called to the Wings Line home just after 2pm on Thursday. No one was at home at the time.

Two trucks attended and firefighters used breathing apparatus and hoses to douse a fire at the rear.

They contained it to the laundry, which stopped it from spreading through the house.

"It was a good save," Fire and Emergency NZ Manawatū-Whanganui group manager Aaron Summerhays said.

A Bulls truck also attended but was not needed, and a Marton Police officer was present.

The cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated.

Summerhays is asking people lighting incinerators or outdoor fires to be mindful of the rapidly drying grass in the region.

There are no fire restrictions yet, he said, and people can check whether to light a fire on the checkitsalright.nz website.