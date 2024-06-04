Former Shortland Street actor Will Alexander is protesting the Government's support of Israel's war in Gaza. Video / Will Alexander

A Kerikeri teenager on a hunger strike against the war in Gaza, in solidarity with actor Will Alexander, is pleased the protest action is making progress.

Alexander, a former Shortland Street actor, started a water-only hunger strike on May 20, saying the New Zealand Government is “supporting Israel’s genocide of Palestinians”.

He called for tangible steps to oppose Israel’s action, including resuming and doubling humanitarian funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, investigating claims Kiwi company Rakon may have made made components used in Israeli weapons and withdrawing New Zealand troops from the Red Sea.

Alexander lost 10kg in his first 12 days and has attracted more than 7000 signatures to his online petition.

Kerikeri 17-year-old Wren Fisher started her own seven-day hunger strike on Saturday, to highlight Alexander’s actions and also protest the lack of action against Israel’s “ongoing genocide in Gaza against the Palestinians”.

Unlike Alexander, Wren is still getting calories from liquids to help preserve her health.

But the Year 13 Kerikeri High School student is passionate about protecting the most basic human rights in Gaza, where more than two million people are starving, she said.

“Our country has a history of going to the aid of other countries that have been invaded. When the Ukraine was invaded we sanctioned Russia, why not with Israel?

“Thirty-six thousand Palestinians have died because of this war... when will it stop?”

Alexander said he has been asked by Palestinians, both in Gaza and in New Zealand, to stop his hunger strike because enough lives have been damaged and enough people have died.

“A teacher who is in Gaza sent a video through my friend Rana... They sent the message that they want me to stop. There has been enough death. They sent their love but asked me to stop.”

Despite believing the New Zealand Government has done little - including not sanctioning Israel nor recognising a Palestinian state - he will honour their request and stop his hunger strike on Wednesday at 1pm, after 19 days.

Kerikeri 17-year-old Wren Fisher is on a hunger strike, in solidarity with Will Alexander, in protest of the war in Gaza. Photo / Jenny Ling

Alexander has also been buoyed by a message from Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters that the UN Relief and Works Agency will be funded, which he called a u-turn on the Government’s response to the genocide.

He was concerned about 17-year-old Wren: “Please be aware that this may put a lot of pressure on the people who love you. I don’t know you but I love you and I am concerned about you.”

Wren was pleased to hear Alexander will stop his hunger strike and said she will stop at the same time too.

“It’s pretty good that something is happening - I was really worried that he would die from his hunger strike.”

Wren, a transgender female, said she usually likes to act independently but she is now working with eight other Kerikeri residents to run regular protests against the war in Gaza.

Foreign Affairs Minister also calls for peace

Peters has repeatedly set out New Zealand’s position urging an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a spokesperson said.

On Friday, Peters said New Zealand welcomes efforts by the United States, Qatar and Egypt to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The roadmap put forward must be a comprehensive plan to make this happen, so it can end the fighting, bring the hostages home, increase humanitarian aid to civilians in desperate need, and provide a pathway to a sustainable, long-term two-state solution.

“The human toll of this conflict is catastrophic. It must end. All parties should seize this opportunity for peace,” he said.

Funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency was never suspended, despite allegations a small number of staff were involved in Hamas’ October 7 terror attacks on Israel, Peters said.

The UN is investigating the allegations and an announcement will be made this month before New Zealand’s next annual contribution is due, at the end of the month.

New Zealand’s funding of UN Relief and Works Agency is $1 million a year, just a fraction of the $17m in total aid New Zealand has given through various agencies to address urgent humanitarian needs in relation to the Israel – Hamas conflict, Peters said.

Meanwhile, New Zealand company Rakon said it does not design or manufacture weapons, does not supply products to Israel for weapons, and is not aware of its products being incorporated into weapons which are provided to Israel.

In a statement, the company said crystal oscillators are “very common” commercial electronic components.

“For our customers in the defence sector, product applications can include radar, communications, positioning and navigation.”

“Our Trade Compliance Policy conforms with New Zealand Government regulations and sets out customer due diligence requirements for customers involved in the defence sector.

“Rakon policy also states we will not sell products which could be used in weapons of mass destruction (or their means of delivery), or in cluster munitions or for terrorist activity.”

