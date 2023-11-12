A large crowd gathers in Auckland’s Aotea Square to protest against the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza. Video / Alex Burton

A young child was allegedly hit on the head by a shovel-wielding man while leaving a pro-Palestine rally in Auckland’s Aotea Square today.

Hundreds of people gathered in the square around 2pm this afternoon, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

A member of New Zealand’s Palestinian community who was at the rally, Rand Hazou, said witnesses described the attacker waiting off to the side on Greys Ave between the Town Hall and the square.

“At the close of the rally around 5pm, we got a report he had attacked a young child.

“I spoke to some of the eyewitnesses who had jumped on him and then the police arrested him.”

The child was hit on the head with a shovel, witnesses said. Photo / X

Superintendent Sunny Patel, the acting Auckland District Commander, said police have arrested a man after a child was seriously hurt as he was leaving a protest.

The assault occurred behind the Auckland Town Hall as crowds dispersed, Patel said. The victim is currently in a serious condition in Starship Hospital. The boy was described by witnesses as being about 5 or 6 years old.

“We understand this incident has been incredibly distressing and are supporting the victim and their family,” Patel said.

“Prior to this attack, the man arrested had been receiving support of the mental health services. Police are still working to establish the events that occurred in the lead up to this incident and we are speaking with a number of witnesses.”

Several thousand people attended the protests at Aotea Square, and although police made three arrests, they said demonstrations were “mainly peaceful”.

St John confirmed they sent one ambulance and one operations manager and the patient was transported to hospital.

BREAKING

Someone has just assaulted a wee boy with a shovel on the head as pro-Palestine protesters were leaving Auckland’s rally.



The assailant was there for the entire time & waited until people started leaving then attacked the boy. pic.twitter.com/oGxGNsYyrw — Tameem | تميم (@TameeOliveFern) November 12, 2023

Hazou said the attacker was spotted with the shovel in the crowd earlier in the day and was pointed out to police.

“Our rally started at 2pm, and people who had been setting up for the rally noticed him even from midday,” he said.

Today’s rally comes after close to 300 protestors gathered yesterday at the Museum Reserve in Dunedin before marching on the Octagon, chanting and wielding placards and Palestinian and Tino Rangatiratanga flags.

Hundreds of people gather in Aotea Square. Photo / Alex Burton

Hazou said this whole experience naturally upset community members.

“We have been trying very hard to prioritise the safety of everyone. We have been working with Māori wardens and police,” he said.

“To have this happen, we are devastated.”

Earlier this week, pro-Palestine protesters covered the lights at Auckland Museum with red and green cellophane and illuminated the building in the colours of the Palestine flag last night.

People gathered in central Auckland today as the conflict in Gaza continues. Photo / Alex Burton

The protest was attended by around 100 people, who were encouraged to “bring keffiyehs, flags, cars, posters and voices” in a social media post that went up shortly before the gathering in front of the Auckland Museum.

The covering of the lights in red and green came after the Auckland Museum illuminated the same lights blue and white in support of Israel on October 15. This drew criticism, with pro-Palestine supporters “blacking out” the museum lights.

That prompted museum chief executive David Reeves to apologise and acknowledge the depth of feeling around the issue.

“We wanted this to be an expression of hope for peace - our approach was wrong, and I personally apologise for the distress and hurt caused to members of our community,” Reeves said at the time.

Today’s protest follows demonstrations in London overnight, which saw pro-Palestinian protesters clash with far-right counter-protesters, who also fought with police.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has expressed concern that the protests could spill over into tomorrow, when King Charles III and the prime ministers of Commonwealth nations will lay wreaths at the national war memorial, known as the Cenotaph.

It also follows ugly scenes in Melbourne on Friday which saw a synagogue evacuated and a burger shop burned down as pro-Palestine protesters clashed with pro-Israel supporters near Princes Park, The Age reported.

Last week, a property registered as the Consulate of Israel in Auckland’s Epsom was the target of an arson attack and sprayed with pro-Palestinian graffiti.