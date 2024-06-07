Advertisement
Is this the end of the Census as we know it? Stats NZ wants your ideas

Chris Knox
By
6 mins to read
Stats NZ is looking for some feedback from Kiwis.

Last week, the first results of the 2023 Census were released. But even as the final forms were being collected last July, Government Statistician Mark Sowden indicated it might have been . Sure enough, Stats NZ is now running a public consultation on the future of the Census in New Zealand. It wants to know how you think Kiwis should be counted in future. Submissions are open until 5pm on June 18, 2024.

