Irvines Pies to go: Goodman Fielder to cut 90 jobs in Palmerston North and Oamaru

Tradie staples Irvines and MacKenzie pies are being discontinued from June - with the manufacturer looking to cut 90 jobs at the Palmerston North and Oamaru factories.

Manufacturer Goodman Fielder blamed “significant cost increases including fuel, energy, labour, and raw ingredients” on the loss of the dairy and petrol station food item.

“We have made the decision to exit this category,” Goodman Fielder New Zealand Chief Executive Bernard Duigan said.

The company has started consulting with affected employees at the two factories.

Some may get roles at the company’s other sites and those who can’t be redeployed with get redundancies and career support, Goodman Fielder said.

“We understand the impact these decisions have on our people, and our immediate priority is to ensure that they are supported through the process,” said Duignan.

Several shopkeepers the Herald spoke to earlier today said they were unaware of the decision and had received deliveries of the pies in recent weeks.

They told the Herald the pies were extremely popular due to their price and convenience.

“They’re New Zealand classics,” one shopkeeper said.



