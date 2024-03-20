Charlie Ruhi powers through the rangatahi event at IronMāori in 2023. Photo / Paul Taylor

The founders of the indigenous triathlon IronMāori, which brings thousands of people to Te Matau a Māui each year, are stepping away from it after 15 years.

Heather Te Au-Skipworth and Wayne Skipworth founded the event in 2009 with the vision of promoting health, well-bring, and longevity from mokopuna through to kaumātua.

Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, where the idea was initially conceived, will now take up the wero (challenge) to progress the event, alongside the more than 80 whānau services they already deliver with the same vision.

The phenomenal success of IronMāori sees thousands of participants pouring into Hawke’s Bay to take part in one, two or all three legs of the triathlon annually.

The 2023 event was tinged with tragedy when an Auckland woman died during the swim leg off the Ahuriri coast. Her death was referred to the coroner.

Te Au-Skipworth, who has run for Parliament, is now running for a spot on Hasting District Council.

She said in 2009 she was working at the kaupapa Māori health and services provider as a health coach when she had the idea said “it started as a simple approach to remedy significant health problems among Māori”.

“It has been an honour to walk alongside so many people who have taken up the challenge, through this journey of self-discovery.

“Succession of this beautiful kaupapa for me was key, as I want the kaupapa to outlive my lifetime and many generations to come.”

Pictured at an IronMāori signing at Pukemokimoki Marae are Andre LeGeyt, left, Waylyn Tahuri-Whaipakanga, Mike Paku, Heather Te Au-Skipworth, Wayne Skipworth and IronMāori Ambassador Waiora Rogers.

Te Taiwhenua o Herataunga chairperson Mike Paku said they had watched IronMāori go from strength to strength, “taking individuals, whānau, hapū and iwi along for the ride” and they were delighted to be able to keep it in the Kahungunu rohe.

CEO Waylyn Tahuri-Whaipakanga, who cycled in one of 18 teams her organisation registered last year, said she was thrilled that IronMāori was returning home.

“It fits our strategic plan, our values and the Whānau Ora kaupapa. We could really feel the mauri of the event carried by participants, support crews and organisers alike.

“The celebration of participation and achievement throughout the day is uplifting and electric, you never feel alone, you feel supported all the way through and this is something that we look to uphold.”