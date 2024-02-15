Ex-Te Pāti Māori candidate Heather Te Au-Skipworth is standing for Hastings District Council in the upcoming by-election. Photo / Supplied

Former Te Pāti Māori candidate and founder of the popular IronMāori event Heather Te Au-Skipworth is returning from a “political pause” to seek a seat at the Hastings District Council table.

The previous candidate for the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti and Tukituki electorates announced her bid to replace outgoing councillor Renata Nepe of the Takitimu Māori ward seat on Thursday night after a snap byelection was earlier announced.

Nepe has obtained full-time teaching employment in a Kura Kaupapa Māori, and, according to a mayoral statement, said that would impact on his council responsibilities.

“People’s circumstances change, and we thank Renata for stepping up to represent the Takitimu ward, and his contribution to council and the community,” Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said.

Nepe’s resignation follows that of Heretaunga ward member Ann Redstone, who resigned a fortnight ago after considering her future following a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

Previously resigning from Te Pāti Māori before the election last year for personal reasons, Te Au-Skipworth had originally been named as the party’s candidate for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, but withdrew when incumbent MP Meka Whaitiri announced she was leaving the Labour Party and standing in the seat for Te Pāti Māori instead.

In June 2023, she said she was not stepping away from politics but rather taking a “political pause” to spend time with her whānau.

She said her return to politics at a local body level was spurred by a need for strong local leaders to challenge the current coalition Government’s stance on Te Tiriti.

“I am ready to step back into the political arena, given the current cultural misappropriation and assault on our country’s founding documents, He Whakaputanga and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“The coalition Government’s intentions are to misinterpret and re-write Te Tiriti o Waitangi, which will have significant consequences and impede our ability at a local government level to serve our community, notably those most in need.”

Te Au-Skipworth thanked Nepe for his work and vowed to promote education around Te Tiriti o Waitangi and fight the coalition Government’s intentions to “eradicate our whakapapa as Māori”.

“I would like to thank Councillor Renata Nepe for his commitment and time served on the council,” she said.

“If elected as the Takitimu Māori ward councillor, I will ensure that council implement Te Tiriti o Waitangi workshops delivered by iwi and hapū, for staff, councillors, the community, and our manuhiri applying for citizenship. We have a progressive council already, enacting aspects of Te Tiriti o Waitangi through enabling Māori wards.

“We each have an obligation to uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi in its entirety.”

Hastings District Council has announced that more information on the by-election process will be released on February 29.

Nominations of candidates to fill the positions open on February 29 and close at noon on March 28.

If by-elections are needed, candidate names will be published on April 4, voting papers will be distributed to eligible voters and voting will close on May 24.

The electoral roll will be open to allow people to check their details.