Heather Skipworth's candidacy for the Tukituki electorate was shortlived. Photo / Warren Buckland

Heather Skipworth has made a swift and slightly cryptic exit from the race for the Tukituki seat.

Skipworth, best known as the founder and chief executive of IronMāori, was announced as Te Pāti Māori’s candidate for the Tukituki electorate on June 2.

She had originally been named as the party’s candidate for Ikaroa-Rawhiti, but withdrew when incumbent MP Meka Whaitiri announced she was leaving the Labour Party and standing in the seat for Te Pāti Māori instead.

Skipworth and Whaitiri are cousins.

In a surprise move, Skipworth told Hawke’s Bay Today that she will not be contesting the Tukituki electorate in the general election on October 14, for “personal reasons”.

However, she did not confirm she was leaving politics for good.

“I wouldn’t say it’s the end of my political path. I’d just say it’s the end of my current path. But who knows where I might end up?’’ Skipworth said.

“I’m grateful for the journey that I’ve had with the party. I’ve met some beautiful people, I’ve learned a lot, I’ve listened a lot and I feel like I’ve given a lot as well.

“When you leave a party, it’s not all doom and gloom. There’s many reciprocal gains.’’

That would potentially indicate some dissatisfaction with Te Pāti Māori and a desire to perhaps continue in politics under a different banner.

“No, I’m not looking at joining any other party at the moment. All I’m saying is who knows what the future holds,’’ said Skipworth.

Pressed on the issue of standing for - or even forming - another political party, she said: “I support any party that brings about meaningful change. Our whanau deserve to be given all the opportunities that every other person in Aotearoa is given.’’

Meka Whaitiri's decision to stand for Te Pāti Māori meant a change of plan for Heather Skipworth.

“In three days’ time, I’ll be 50 years old. I’m looking at a lot of factors in my life, to be honest.

“I’m about to launch a consultancy business and there’s IronMāori. I love IronMāori and we’re currently looking at where we’re heading with that kaupapa too.”

She still believes she has “a lot to offer’' politics and public life and that she’ll eventually “pop up somewhere and help out”.

Labour incumbent Anna Lorck and National Party candidate Catherine Wedd are regarded as the front runners in Tukituki.

Talk has emerged that Rob Douglas, who is the Act Party council member for the region, might be announced as a candidate for Tukituki.

Douglas told Hawke’s Bay Today that Act has not finalised its candidates for the Tukituki or Napier electorates. Those will be announced once the party’s list rankings are confirmed mid next month.