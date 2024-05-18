And they are off in the 2024 Asics Runaway Hawke’s Bay Marathon. Photo / Connull Lang

Thousands enjoyed a scenic marathon run through the Bay for the 2024 Asics Runaway Hawke’s Bay Marathon on Saturday and one runner even broke a record.

Almost 5500 runners finished one of four distances, the 42.2km Asics Marathon, the La Roche Posay Half Marathon, the 10km and the Kennedy Park Resort kids run.

All four courses tracked along the Napier waterfront, winding through Hawke’s Bay cycle trails and quiet country roads before finishing at Elephant Hill Winery and Estate for a food and wine festival.

Live music and finish line festivities at Elephant Hill. Photo / Connull Lang.

Ingrid Cree edged out Debbie Donald by centimetres at the end of the 42.2km event, with Cree breaking the tape in 2:46:48, followed by Donald and Jasmine Finney

The time broke Cree’s own Hawke’s Bay Marathon course record.

“I’m spent, I have very tired legs, it was really great having Debbie out there, the competition just spurs you on,” Cree said.

Support from the National Aquarium made participants in the 2024 marathon smile. Photo / Connull Lang

“This is the third time I’ve won this and each time it’s come down to the last kilometre where I’ve just pipped second place for first so thanks to Debbie for a great run,” Cree said.

Rotorua's Michael Voss took first place with an overall time of 2 hours 25 minutes. Photo / Connull Lang

“I thought I had nothing left but when you see first place just in front you just go for it,” she said.





Raising money for I Am Hope are Chris Bargh snr (left) and Chris Bargh jnr from the Wairarapa, with John Lawson from Wellington. Photo / Connull Lang













Results

Men:

Asics Marathon

Michael Voss 1,

Hamish Elliott 2,

James Fletcher 3,

La Roche Posay Half Marathon

Cameron Graves 1,

Jack Moody 2,

Ben George Gatting 3,

10km run

Matthew Arnold 1,

Michael Sinclair 2,

Jayden Austin 3,

Women:

Asics Marathon

Ingrid Cree 1,

Debbie Donald 2,

Jasmine Finney 3,

La Roche Posay Half Marathon

Claire Hammett 1,

Maisie Kilner 2,

Sophie Whelan 3,

10km run

Paige Dobson 1,

Kat Morgan 2,

Lauren Gowland 3.