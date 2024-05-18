The weather held for Hawke's Bay's marathon over the weekend, but the region might not be so lucky come Tuesday, according to the MetService. Photo / Connull Lang

Hawke’s Bay residents should plan outdoor activities carefully this coming week after a heavy rain watch was issued by MetService.

The watch will be in place for 33 hours from 9am Tuesday to 6pm Wednesday.

The MetService forecast said there was still uncertainty. “Periods of heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria. The area affected and the duration is likely to be refined closer to the time.”

The next update was due to be issued by MetService at 9pm today.

MetService meteorologist Dom Barry said there would be showers around Hawke’s Bay on Monday as cloud begins to sweep in.

“It will certainly be in the ranges. It is an on-shore flow, so it would be possible for it to hit the urban areas but few and far between is probably the best way to put that.”

He said MetService was able to say rain was on its way for Tuesday and Wednesday, but the period of time and the extent of the region that rain would cover was still uncertain at this stage.

He said it would be a chilly 4C in Napier and Hastings overnight, but the rest of the week would be more typical temperatures for this time of year.

“For the rest of the week it is looking like it is going to be mid to late teens for the highs and for the lows you are sitting around the 8 degree mark.”