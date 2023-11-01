IronMāori’s special 15th event headlines massive Hawke’s Bay weekend

IronMāori CEO Nikayla Lambert (left) and founder Heather Te Au-Skipworth are getting ready for the 15-year anniversary of the event. Photo / Paul Taylor

It’s set to be a jam-packed weekend in Hawke’s Bay full of food, fireworks, fitness and family.

The IronMāori physical challenge is celebrating a special 15-year milestone on Friday and Saturday while setting a precedent for its inclusivity and whānau focus.

On the surface, it looks like a regular triathlon, but founder Heather Te Au-Skipworth highlighted there’s much more to it.

“For me, it was a vehicle to get people’s minds, hearts, and bodies moving - not just their bodies,” she said.

“I didn’t have a long-term plan; I just had a vision to help our people get healthier.”

The events start with a pōwhiri and wero to set the tone for the day, Te Au-Skipworth said.

1500 people will compete in various categories as they swim, cycle and walk/run around Ahuriri Napier.

The kaumātua and tamariki events will be held o Friday, November 3 and based at Perfume Point/Spriggs Park, while the ACC IronMāori quarter and half-marathons will be held on Saturday, November 4.

“It’s not really about a swim, a bike or a run. That just happens to be one of the things you have to do. It’s about the whanaungatanga, it’s about the manaaki, and it’s kind of a reunion for whanau,” Te Au-Skipworth said.

She said the event continues to evolve yearly as numbers and circumstances change.

“Covid was a tester. I didn’t know if we were coming back. There’s been a lot of beauty and challenges, but we are here.”

People from across the motu come to the event to experience and reconnect. Te Au-Skipworth said sometimes they arrive and don’t even know their whānau is there.

Another focus was inclusion - bringing together people of all different races, abilities and circumstances.

“Ko IronMāori matarau ahau - IronMāori is many faces.”

There are also fresh ideas and mahi being put into the event. In the event’s 14th year, 27-year-old Nikayla Lambert took over as IronMāori CEO after Te Au-Skipworth decided to hand over the reins.

“She has been with me for four years, and she’s absolutely amazing.”

While IronMāori will no doubt bring buzz to the Bay, there are many other events on.

StockCo Blast in the Park at Anderson Park in Havelock North will see people of all ages celebrate Hawke’s Bay’s biggest and best annual Guy Fawkes event on Friday night.

There will be picnics, food trucks, stalls and impressive fireworks at 9pm.

For those wanting to immerse themselves in the arts, Fringe in the ‘Stings will pick up where the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival left off.

Free performances every day from Wednesday to Sunday will shake up a number of public spaces in Hastings.

Saturday will feature theatre, including cabaret and drag, as well as music, from Motown to metal.

Punters can also experience quirky original music on Sunday before buying a ticket to the Fringe Flameout party at The Common Room Garden.

For something a little more traditional, head to the Napier Municipal Theatre on Friday and Saturday night for the Royal New Zealand Ballet’s breathtaking performance of Hansel and Gretel.

If it’s a tipple you’re after, look no further than the seventh annual NZ Cider Festival on November 4 at the Tomoana Showgrounds.

Over 25 of New Zealand’s finest cider producers will showcase 100-plus varieties of cider.

People can speak with makers, try the award-winning ciders from the NZ Cider and Fruit Wine Awards, and enjoy all-day entertainment, a kids’ zone and practical workshops.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.