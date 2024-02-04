Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Māori-Crown Relations Minister Tama Potaka, NZ First leader Winston Peters, his deputy Shane Jones and Act Leader David Seymour after being welcomed on to Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Monday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The coalition Government was expecting a hard time when it fronted up to Waitangi Day commemorations in the Bay of Islands on Monday, and so it proved, with plenty of protest from Māori opposed to what they say is a downgrading of Māori language and Māori rights under proposals from the National/NZ First/Act Government.

Yesterday was when the Government’s party leaders were welcomed on to Te Whare Runanga and the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, and they were given some strong messages from Māori leaders and protest groups.

A massive haka greeted Prime Minister Christopher Luxon as he arrived at Waitangi with other leaders of the coalition Government yesterday.

Thousands of people gathered for their arrival and many in the large crowd joined in the challenge with conches and trumpets resounding above the rousing haka.

There were relentless chants “to honour the Treaty” as Act leader David Seymour approached to the sound of booing.

Ministers were then welcomed on to Te Runanga Marae by Whae Nore and Hinerangi.

Earlier, Ministers Tama Potaka and Shane Jones responded to a string of challenges and criticism of the Government’s policies, including the use and promotion of te reo Māori.

One of the protests against the new coalition Government at Waitangi on Monday was from this hikoi, led by Tame Iti. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The pair were fielding questions in one of the forum tents on the Waitangi Treaty Grounds. One question included a fierce challenge over the Government’s actions relating to te reo, including cutting the financial incentive given to those in the public service learning te reo if it wasn’t directly related to their job.

“If you don’t like it, don’t vote for me,” Jones said at one point during the exchange.

His message made some in the crowd uneasy. One called out: “Stop selling us out.”

Māori-Crown Relations Minister Tama Potaka copped a bit of flak for saying it wasn’t just Māori who were struggling. The crowd, which had built to more than 150, moaned and jeered when he said non-Māori were doing it tough also.

Waitangi Day commemorations will continue in the Bay on Tuesday, but there’s not expected to be much protest action.



