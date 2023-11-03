‘Nothing like it in NZ’: Families travel to Hawke’s Bay for IronMāori

Reef Owen, 8, with his whānau and friends, ahead of the IronMāori children's event on Friday. His mum, Natalie (centre), is taking part on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Siblings Nova and Reef Owen just wanted to follow in their mum’s footsteps at IronMāori.

Mum Natalie Cameron took part in her first IronMāori last year – Napier’s iconic triathlon supporting health and wellbeing and whānau participation.

After seeing their mum in action, Nova and Reef asked to take part in the children’s run and walk event on Friday at IronMāori 2023, staged ahead of the main triathlon events on Saturday at Ahuriri.

About 50 rangatahi took part in the children’s event with Nova and Reef having a blast.

And they're off. The start of the rangatahi event on Friday in Ahuriri. Photo / Paul Taylor

“I did IronMāori for the first time last year and these two came for the ride, and everyone [in the whānau] came to watch and so there is a bit of momentum,” Natalie, from Taranaki, said.

“It is not about the competition, it is about fitness and moving and having fun.”

She said there was “nothing like it in the country” in terms of being able to participate in a kaupapa Māori event and that was why they travelled from Taranaki.

Nova, 10, said she was not concerned about winning or even beating her brother Reef, 8, or best mate Stella Stuart, 10, who took part in the kids’ event – she just wanted to have fun.

Charlie Ruhi having a great time during the rangatahi event. Photo / Paul Taylor

Mum Natalie will line up for her second IronMāori on Saturday with loads of support from her whānau and friends.

She will be joined by hundreds of other participants as there are around 1500 people registered for the various events.

The weather is forecast to be fine with a high of 26C in Napier.

The main events on offer on Saturday include the IronMāori Half (2km swim, 90km cycle, 21km run) and IronMāori Quarter (1km swim, 50km cycle, 10.5km run) which start at 7am, and the IronMāori Tāmaki (500m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run/walk) which starts at 9am.

Rehua Daly receives a medal and hug for finishing her race. Photo / Paul Taylor

The start and finish line is at Ahuriri waterfront, and the run and swimming courses are based around Ahuriri. The cycle course goes to Clifton and back via Marine Parade.

Road closures are in place from 3am to 1pm on Saturday, including parts of Hardinge Rd, Marine Parade and Awatoto Rd. A full list of road closures is available on the Napier Council website.

A special kaumātua walk and jog was staged on Friday ahead of the children’s event.