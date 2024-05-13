Rachel Prankerd with child models Lotta Kordan, Nina Whelpton, Jossie Bousfield and Fern Wyn-Harris on the runway modelling for Peek-A-Boo, Waipukurau. Photo / Charlotte Rowlands Photography

A recent CHB Fashion Show, organised by Karen Bray and Margie Hewitt, along with their team of helpers from the local CHB Fundraising Group, has raised a remarkable $6182.

This sum will go directly towards acquiring two hospital beds for Central Hawke’s Bay cancer patients, enabling them to be cared for in their own homes.

Judy Shepherd dressed by Diahann Boutique, Waipukurau, topped off with a Foxtrot Home blanket. Photo / Charlotte Rowlands Photography

Karen Bray expressed her delight at the community support for the sold-out event, stating “It was a fabulous afternoon of fashion and fun, all for a good cause. From the runway to the stalls, the support of local businesses and the enthusiasm of attendees truly made this an unforgettable occasion.”

Ethna Renner models Index, from Waipawa. Photo / Charlotte Rowlands Photography

The fashion show spectacular dazzled attendees with the latest trends and styles from local retailers, including Diahann Boutique, Peek-a-Boo, TenKu, Story’s Clothing and Index Waipawa.

Gerard Minehan walks the talk, in menswear from Story’s Clothing. Photo / Charlotte Rowlands Photography

Hairstylists Breanna Winchester and Katherine Oakly lent their talents to the event, adding flair to the models’ looks with captivating hairstyles, while Beauty by Kristi ensured their radiance shone through.

Kate Renner strikes a pose, dressed by TenKu, Waipukurau. Photo / Charlotte Rowlands Photography

A standout moment of the show was the participation of young children as models, whose youthful energy and natural grace captured the hearts of everyone present.

Foxtrot Home had delectable wares on show on the night. Photo / Charlotte Rowlands Photography

Local stallholders Foxtrot Home and jeweller Charlotte Rowlands from Wildflower Jewellery showcased their latest creations, adding another significant drawcard to the event.

Offerings from Wildflower Jewellery added sparkle to the event. Photo / Charlotte Rowlands Photography

The Central Hawke’s Bay Municipal Theatre’s unique heritage features elevated the look and feel of the event.

The CHB Fundraising Group extends heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the Fashion Show fundraiser, especially to the local businesses who sponsored the event: Vet Services Hawke’s Bay, BM Accounting Ltd, Isaacs Plumbing Pumping & Electrical, New World Waipukurau, Sight & Sound Services Ltd, Todd Bray and Made by Bridge.



