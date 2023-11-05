Emergency services attend the tragedy on Saturday in Napier. Photo / Connull Lang

A rāhui respecting an IronMāori swimmer and the sea area where they died on Saturday has been respected by those who use the area and will be lifted on Monday.

The rāhui was put in place by kaumātua about 8am on Saturday as distressed organisers, competitors, whānau and others tried to cope with the tragedy, which happened in the first hour of the second day of the 15th anniversary of IronMāori, a major Hawke’s Bay-based exercise, fitness, recreation and health initiative still headed by founder Heather Te Au Skipworth.

It covered the area of Ahuriri Beach and sea out to a line between the points of Te Karaka and Te Karaka to Te Herenga Waka o Ahuriri, the area between the inner harbour entrance and the Port of Napier.

Coastguard Hawke’s Bay, which had not been involved in the event, also asked people to refrain from swimming, fishing or boating in the area, as a mark of respect.

It followed the death in the water of a swimmer in the early stages of the IronMāori and quarter and half IronMan triathlon events, which started at 7am and were part of two days of events for participants from young children to the over 70s, with about 1500 competitors from around the country and overseas.

Police said they were informed of the death about 7.45am and on Sunday confirmed the circumstances had been referred to the Coroner.

An announcement was made on social media soon after the kaumātua discussed the matter, saying it related to all water activities within the area.

It affected the IronMāori swim, but a sailing regatta further out to sea was able to go ahead.

In an emotional statement on the IronMāori Facebook page said it was “absolutely heart-breaking to have a participant pass at our event, as they all become part of our wider whānau.”

“Firstly our hearts go out to the whānau, we send our aroha and heartfelt sorrow to each and everyone of you at this very sad and tough time,” it said.

The organisers thank the Surf Life Saving team, the swim director and marshals, event medics, emergency services and all others who helped and supported the “team,” and kaumātua who guided the tikanga.

They also thanked all participants for accepting the decisions that were made.

“They were not easy ones to make,” they said. “However we know they were the right ones, so we are truly thankful for the way you received them.”