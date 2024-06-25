Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

IPCA investigating after man sustains injuries and police fire shot during arrest

Avneesh Vincent
By
2 mins to read
Police have taken a man into custody following an incident at a property in Awanui on Tuesday. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Independent Police Conduct Authority is investigating why Northland Police officers fired a shot and how a suspect was injured while he was being arrested yesterday.

Police fired a single shot during the apprehension of a suspect who was subsequently injured after falling, police said.

The man was arrested who was arrested on a firearms offence,

On Tuesday, officers were carrying out enquiries at a property on Godinovich Road in Awanui at 12.43 pm.

Northland District Commander Matt Srhoj said they were on the lookout for a non-compliant 53-year-old man who was wanted for arrest.

After locating the offender, he was taken into custody. The officers also recovered a firearm from his possession.

Srhoj said a shot was also discharged by the police. The “wider circumstances” which was being investigated by the police through their “critical incident review.”

While the arrested man did suffer minor injuries, the commander assured that no one was injured by the firearm discharge but because the offender fell to the ground.

“We are also ensuring there is wider support available for our people who were at the scene last afternoon.

“As standard procedure in these cases. Police have also notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority of this incident,” Srhoj said.

