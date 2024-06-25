Police have taken a man into custody following an incident at a property in Awanui on Tuesday. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police have taken a man into custody following an incident at a property in Awanui on Tuesday. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Independent Police Conduct Authority is investigating why Northland Police officers fired a shot and how a suspect was injured while he was being arrested yesterday.

Police fired a single shot during the apprehension of a suspect who was subsequently injured after falling, police said.

The man was arrested who was arrested on a firearms offence,

On Tuesday, officers were carrying out enquiries at a property on Godinovich Road in Awanui at 12.43 pm.

Northland District Commander Matt Srhoj said they were on the lookout for a non-compliant 53-year-old man who was wanted for arrest.