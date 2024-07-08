Alestra Kepa-Hati's injuries did not just happen. Photo / NZME

Police investigations into the unexplained death of a young child in the Far North nine years ago have found that injuries suffered by Alestra Kepa-Hati, 4, were not a coincidence.

She died in Kaikohe in October 2015.

Northland CIB’s Detective Sergeant Natalie Syddall said in the weeks leading up to the child’s death she was found to have suffered a broken arm, broken pelvis and two separate head injuries.

“These injuries did not just happen. It is likely someone knows something or has seen something and that’s why we need the community’s help.”

On Friday, the police revealed that they had identified two people of interest.