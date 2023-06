A man has been located deceased outside a Carterton address. Photo / File

Police are investigating an unexplained death after a body was located in Carterton, near Masterton.

About 9am on Sunday, police were called to Te Kopi Rd, Te Whiti after a man was located deceased outside an address.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the death is under way and at this stage it is being treated as unexplained,” police said.

Further information will be provided when police are in a position to do so.