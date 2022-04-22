The scene of a fatal stabbing that claimed one life and has left a second man in hospital with critical injuries. Photo / George Heard

One man is dead and another in hospital fighting for his life following a double stabbing in Invercargill overnight - just a short distance from a crash that claimed multiple lives.

Detective Inspector Stuart Harvey said police were called to Don St just before 12.45am on Saturday and found one man unconscious with stab wounds. He died at the scene.

A second man was taken to hospital with similar injuries and underwent surgery today. He remains in a critical condition.

A scene guard protected the area near the Invercargill District Court overnight and forensic teams are today examining the crime scene.

A homicide inquiry has been launched into the death.

The scene is just two blocks away from the Invercargill police station and less than 2km from the scene of a horror crash that claimed several lives yesterday.

Harvey said police want to speak to anyone who was either walking or driving through the vicinity of Don St at the time.

Anyone with information should contact police on 105 and quote event number P050337575.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.