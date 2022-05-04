How Auckland Transport's helping businesses from getting ramraided, Simon Bridges makes his last speech and Dave Chapelle attacked on stage in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A person has been charged after three people were stabbed in a Cambridge restaurant last night.

"A 31-year-old person is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today charged with three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and wilful damage," police said.

"Three victims remain in Waikato Hospital in a stable condition."

The police cordon in Campbell Street, Cambridge this morning. Photo / Christine Dawkins

Police said they are not looking for anybody else in relation to the matter.

"What we know at this time is that the alleged offender was known to one of the victims," Waikato West area commander Inspector Will Loughrin said.

"This was an incredibly traumatic event for those either dining or working at the restaurant and we'll ensure they receive any support required," Loughrin said.

"A scene examination will continue today and the community will notice an increased police presence in the area as we continue with our enquiries."

Emergency services were called to the restaurant on Campbell St, in Leamington, following a report of a grievous assault about 8.45pm on Wednesday, police said earlier.

"Upon arrival, police located three people with serious stab-related injuries," said Detective Sergeant Anthony Hodgson.

Campbell St was closed between Burns St and Shakespeare St overnight while a scene examination took place.

Anyone who has any information in relation to the incident is encouraged to get in touch with Police via 105 and quote event number P050463060.