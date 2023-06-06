The woman was an inpatient at Kew Hospital. Photo / Allison Beckham

A mental health patient who punched and bit a nurse has been sentenced to “the exact opposite” of what the victim wanted, a court has heard.

In the Invercargill District Court yesterday a 36-year-old woman pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to injure.

The offender was an inpatient in the mental health unit at Kew Hospital in Invercargill.

On March 21 last year, three nurses came into her room to give her medication by intramuscular injection.

While she was getting the jab the defendant commented on the nurse’s technique and said she was trying to make it painful.

The staff tried to calm her down but the woman became more angry.

The woman then stood over the nurse and punched her in the eye once, then repeatedly in the side of her head.

She bit the victim’s arm so hard it pierced her skin through her clothes, the court heard.

The employees held her down to stop her from causing more harm, but the woman spat in the nurse’s eyes and mouth.

The nurse suffered bruising, concussion, blurred vision, a puncture wound and underwent blood tests for six months to monitor any diseases that may have resulted from the offending.

In a victim impact statement the worker said she was “just doing her job” and did not deserve the abuse.

“I hope she is punished for her violence,” she said.

Judge Catriona Doyle imposed a suspended sentence lasting 12 months.

“It is the exact opposite of what the victim in the matter was hoping would happen,” she said.

Although this was not the harsh punishment the victim had hoped for, the judge believed it would be best for the defendant because of her mental health issues.

“I don’t think you are the kind of person that I need to make an example of,” the judge said.

She also granted the woman permanent name suppression despite no application from her counsel.

She told the defendant it was “to protect your mana and your dignity”.

The defendant said she did not remember the attack. She could only recall being held down and injected.