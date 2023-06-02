It's hoped bodycams will help deter crime such as this attempted trolley theft from Papakura Countdown earlier this year. Video / Supplied

Some supermarket workers are wearing body cameras in the fight against the “sad reality” of rising crime.

The technology - used by prison officers and sometimes hospital staff - is being employed by at least one Pak’nSave to deter shoplifters and “manage disorderly behaviour”.

Other supermarkets are considering the move as crime shapes as a major election issue - but bodycams are sparking concerns from privacy watchdogs.

Pak’nSave in Tauranga has started using the technology, with staff being fitted with front-facing cameras “in addition to other security technologies”. A sign at the door of the Cameron Rd store advises customers staff are using the high-tech equipment.

The body-worn cameras are “for the purposes of preventing crime and managing disorderly behaviour”, the sign states.

Emma Wooster, spokeswoman for Foodstuffs, which owns Pak’nSave as well as New World supermarkets, said it was “a sad reality that retail crime is on the rise”.

“All our stores are individually owned and operated by local people. This means our stores use a variety of different security measures to help keep teams and customers safe, and the tools used at each store vary depending on the needs of their community.

“This can range from CCTV cameras, uniformed and plain-clothed security team members and training to de-escalate situations. A small portion of stores have chosen to use bodycams as another tool to help keep team members safe.”

Countdown is also considering trialling the use of body cameras for frontline staff, the Weekend Herald has learned.

“We are still looking at how these could be used as a tool to reduce aggression and violence,” a Countdown spokeswoman said.

Jon Duffy from Consumer NZ said shoppers deserved full disclosure about how the technology would be used and if it served the purpose.

“We are really concerned about the deployment of this type of surveillance technology in supermarkets,” Duffy said.

“Many customers will have a number of concerns about how the information is being used and stored.”

Duffy said Consumer NZ had questions about the level of disclosure, specifically if the signage used in the Tauranga store was adequate.

“Does this ensure a shopper fully understands that any interactions with staff will be recorded?

“We would suggest Pak’nSave staff, if they haven’t already, receive training to inform customers - before they interact with them - that they are being recorded.”

Pak'nSave staff in Tauranga are wearing bodycams like the one pictured to deter crime and disorderly behaviour. Photo / Jed Bradley

Duffy questioned whether Foodstuffs had “done a privacy assessment and shared this with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner”.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Privacy Commissioner said organisations must only collect personal information if it is for a lawful purpose connected with their functions and they should carry out a Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA).

“Before introducing new technologies or practices, we would always recommend that a company or agency engages with their local community to understand any privacy concerns they may have and consider that within their PIA.”

Bodycams are not the only new technology being introduced in the retail sector Consumer NZ was concerned about. Duffy was also critical of Foodstuffs’ recent deployment of facial recognition technology in at least 29 stores in the North Island.

The supermarket giant told Consumer NZ late last year that facial recognition technology helped the store proactively target and reduce theft, burglary, robbery, assault and other aggressive, violent or threatening behaviour by repeat offenders.

Foodstuffs is the only major retailer in New Zealand using the technology.

Some Pak’nSave customers spoken to by the Herald said they were not opposed to the use of body cameras if it meant supermarkets were safer for staff and customers.

“Given some of the retail crime, smash and grabs and the number of people who run off with a trolley full of food you can hardly blame them.

“Security staff need all the help they can get to make stores safer.”

But other customers felt uncomfortable that their trip to the supermarket and interactions with staff were being recorded.

“If this is about trolley theft surely there are other ways of preventing people walking off without paying,” one said.

“Putting the money into better security at the stores would be more of a deterrent and make customers feel safe rather than constantly under surveillance.”

Violence and abuse toward supermarket and retail workers had become more of a serious issue in the past two years.

Greg Harford from Retail NZ said workers deserved to work in a safe environment where they were not threatened and went home safely to their families at night.

“The sad reality is that retail workers have a lot of anger and nastiness directed at them,” Harford said.

“There are people who are genuinely concerned about coming to work.”

Brazen thefts from supermarkets such as people walking out with trollies packed with stolen groceries are common.

Earlier this year police responded after supermarket workers tipped over a trolley full of food to stop two women stealing it.

A video recording of the incident at Countdown Papakura shows staff fighting back and upending the trolley as two women fight to take items.

The increase in such crime will lead to bodycams becoming common in retail, Harford said.

Bodycams were already in use by some hospital security and frontline council workers such as parking wardens who deal with daily threats and abuse on the job.

Prison officers in New Zealand wear bodycams with strict policies around footage use, storage and access.

The footage is kept for 90 days and prisoners can ask Corrections for access to any footage that includes them. Footage can be used for staff training and to improve security but also to capture inappropriate conduct or criminal activity that could inform an investigation.

In New Zealand, attacks such as the stabbing at Countdown in Dunedin in May 2022 and the attack at Countdown in Lynnmall in Auckland last September had seen calls for better security for staff and customers.

A Countdown spokesperson told the Herald the store had been in talks with its security provider on the best action.

“We have seen a significant increase in aggressive, threatening and brazen behaviour in our stores in the last couple of years, particularly targeted towards our team.”

Countdown said this was unacceptable, and keeping their team safe from violence and aggression was a key priority for the business.

“We’ll work closely with our team and First Union on how and when these could be best used.”