An appeal for information on boy racer activity has been backed by the Mayor of Invercargill, who says he’s seen the damage first-hand.

It follows an incident on the weekend where Police responded to a gathering of around 50 vehicles on the outskirts of the city.

Prior to Police arrival, the group shifted to Lorne Dacre Rd where a vehicle crashed into bystanders just before midnight, injuring two people.

On Thursday, Southland road policing manager Blair Shirley urged members of the public to report boy racer activity in the hope it would help disrupt the behaviour.

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark is joining Police in urging people to come forward about boy racer activity. Photo / ODT/Supplied.

Mayor Nobby Clark said the group’s movements showed how easily they could relocate as soon as they knew Police were onto them.”As members of the community, we’ve got to be sharp.

People travelling around the city will see the buildup of cars and their activities, and we just need to report it as quickly as possible,” Clark said.

”Because without that knowledge, the police have got nothing to go on, and end up with a fatal accident or somebody being seriously hurt.”

Clark said he had received a number of reports from people talking about the damage boy racers had done.”I’ve seen it in Otatara where I live, and I’ve seen it out towards Sandy Point.”

Masses on masses of tyre marks on the road, and worn out rubber . . . not an ideal situation.”

As a result of Saturday night’s incident, one person was transported to hospital by people at the scene, Police said.

The group dispersed, but Police were able to impound the vehicle and speak with the driver involved.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air



