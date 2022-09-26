The 19-year-old Invercargill man who was a victim of a hit-and-run at the weekend was able to move his hands and toes yesterday, his father says. Photo / NZME

The 19-year-old Invercargill man who was a victim of a hit-and-run at the weekend was able to move his hands and toes yesterday, his father says.

Bricklayer Ryan Phillips was walking home from a work party about 6.15am on Sunday on Marama Ave South when he was struck by a vehicle and critically injured.

He was taken to Dunedin Hospital, where he remains in an induced coma with injuries which include brain trauma, multiple broken bones and a torn kidney and spleen.

Despite being told by doctors he would have a 50-50 chance of survival, Ryan's father, Nathan, said the family was positive.

Ryan Phillips of Invercargill, who is fighting for his life in hospital after a hit-and-run. Photo / Supplied

Speaking to the Otago Daily Times yesterday, he said while there was not much change in his son's condition, he was able to move his extremities.

"They did reduce his sedation to try wake him up and he moved his hands, his toes and his fingers — which is a quite good sign. At least this part of the brain is working."

He said this gave the family a bit of motivation and positivity.

"It is just a small step for his recovery, but we don't know."

Since Sunday, the family and police have been appealing for the driver or occupants and any witnesses to come forward, as the vehicle did not stop after the crash.

The police had obtained CCTV footage from a bottle store close to the crash site and Phillips hoped they would soon have more information about what happened.

"We are well aware that the driver would also be in a state of shock and horrified after what has happened, so this is not a witch-hunt by any means."

He said he bore no anger towards the driver, who he hoped would come forward voluntarily to police.

"I can't really blame the driver when we don't know — I've got no anger or hate towards them. It is just one of those things. The only thing I can pray for now is that Ryan stays above the ground, pretty much."

Phillips said his son would undergo surgery today and after that doctors would try to reduce his sedation.