New Zealand's child poverty targets set by the Labour government have not been met and Phillip Mehrtens has been reunited with his family after being held captive for 19.5 months.

An intoxicated man was taken into custody after his plane landed at Wellington Airport last night, after reports of “mid-air drama” with coffee thrown during the flight.

Police confirmed a passenger on board a flight heading to the capital was escorted off the craft after it touched down.

According to Wellington Live, the incident erupted during the flight between a man and a woman and involved coffee being thrown in the cabin.

“A man was seen flailing about ‘trying to remove bags’ whilst the seatbelt sign was on.