An intoxicated man was taken into custody after his plane landed at Wellington Airport last night, after reports of “mid-air drama” with coffee thrown during the flight.
Police confirmed a passenger on board a flight heading to the capital was escorted off the craft after it touched down.
According to Wellington Live, the incident erupted during the flight between a man and a woman and involved coffee being thrown in the cabin.
“A man was seen flailing about ‘trying to remove bags’ whilst the seatbelt sign was on.