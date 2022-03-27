Image / NZ Film Festival

Whānau Mārama: the New Zealand International Film Festival has just announced it will return this year, but with a reduced number of films and venues. It's coming off the back of a challenging two years.

The festival was hit by a series of perfect storms - the close-down of half the country two years in a row, and similar damage caused to the overseas festivals from where we draw many of our big films.

There was also a new experimental, hybrid distanced viewing system that struggled to replace the popular live party atmosphere we're used to at the festival.

This year the film is under new - but hugely experienced - management: head of programming Michael McDonnell has been there for 21 years and senior programmer Sandra Reid has been doing it for 28 years.

So can the festival rise again?

General Manager Sally Woodfield joined RNZ's Standing Room Only to discuss her plans.

"We're seeing 2022 really as a rebuild so that we can re-emerge fully - more fully, in 2023 - of course still dependent on the changing landscapes. So [we're] keeping a constant eye on that and looking at what we can do with what we have.

"We challenged ourselves in terms of: if we had to start again what would we do, and how would we do it, and why are we doing it?"

The festival has had to limit the venues they are showing in this year, but "we're still in 13 cities," she added.

Last year the festival showed 164 films in total. This year there will be 50 to 60 films, with a few more in Auckland and Hamilton.

During the past two years, which have been curved by social distancing needs and lockdowns, the festival tested remote screenings, but audiences strongly responded with the message they want to watch festival films as part of an audience in a cinema.

"Being in an audience, being together, having that communal experience, hearing everybody sniffing with sobs at this beautiful story.

"It just takes away from it when you're sitting at home with the detritus of your dinner around you and needing to do the dishes and you're distracted by folding the washing," Woodfield said.

"It's been pretty tough for us the last two years, it really has. We were a bit of a victim of timing, every time we turned around the landscape changed, and we did pivot numerous times and we did what we could," she said.

"Our main focus has always been and always will be on delivering strong quality experiences for our audiences, and also strongly supporting the cinema industry in this country.

"We certainly appreciate people's love of the film festival, so much so they have an ownership of the festival."

The team are still considering whether they will continue in future years with a forefront charismatic director role heading the festival, or if this role will be changed somewhat.

Because of the more limited viewings, Woodfield recommends checking the programme and making bookings as soon as possible.

"In Wellington, it's going to sell out quickly, there is less capacity. It looks like the Embassy doors restoration project may well be fixed in time and in place in time for the film festival.

"I really can't wait for the opening night in Auckland - it will have been a long time between drinks in front of the flamingo curtain and welcoming our audiences back there - three years, and I know our Auckland audiences are going to love that".