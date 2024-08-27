The Interislander Cook Strait ferry Kaiarahi passes the outgoing Bluebridge ferry Strait Feronia in Wellington Harbour. Photo / Mark Mitchell
KiwiRail has requested more than twice as many exemptions to sail its ferries without complying with maritime rules as its Cook Strait competitor Strait NZ in the past three years, the Herald can reveal.
Maritime NZ can grant an exemption in special circumstances and must be satisfied the safety risk of doing so is not significantly increased.
KiwiRail applied for 22 exemptions for its Interislander ferries, of which 20 were granted. Strait NZ applied for nine exemptions for its Bluebridge ferries, of which eight were granted.
Maritime NZ said the reasons for the exemptions were similar across both companies and related to the design of stairways and sprinkler systems, maintenance requirements, life-saving appliances and fire extinguishers.
One exemption was declined because it would have breached New Zealand’s obligations under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea. Another exemption was no longer needed.
The Maritime NZ data released to the Herald under the Official Information Act also showed three prosecutions against KiwiRail and none against Strait NZ.
KiwiRail notified the maritime watchdog of 72 non-compliance events and Strait NZ reported 30. These included small injuries and medical events or short-term equipment faults which could be managed and repaired immediately.
Maritime NZ investigated a similar proportion of these notifications from both companies. More serious incidents warrant further investigation, like when the Aratere ran aground.
Deficiencies and non-conformities were found in 16 inspections and audits of KiwiRail ships compared with eight for Strait NZ. However, the total number of issues found during these checks was the same for both operators - 57 each.
Interislander executive general manager Duncan Roy said the number of Maritime NZ inspections related to the make-up of the larger Interislander fleet, in which four vessels were running during the reported timeframe.
“In addition, all of our ships are registered in New Zealand, which means they fall under Maritime New Zealand’s oversight. Only one of Bluebridge’s ships is NZ-registered.
“We also underwent additional audits due to bringing in a new ship, Valentine, which had to go through a rigorous certification process.”
KiwiRail maintained a policy of transparency with Maritime NZ and was proactive with reporting, Roy said.
“The safe and reliable operation of the Interislander service is a non-negotiable requirement for the KiwiRail board and management team.”
