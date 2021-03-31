Interislander ferry diverted to assist in rescue operation of distressed fishing boat off Marlborough

The Kaiarahi ferry was currently responding to a distress signal from a fishing boat in Cloudy Bay. Photo / Supplied

A 15m fishing boat in distress off the east coast of the Marlborough region has been located and is being towed back to shore.

The two people on board were uninjured after the ordeal in which the vessel lost power in big swells.

The Interislander's Kaiarahi ferry was one of the boats that responded to the boat's distress call on Wednesday evening. It then continued its journey from Picton to Wellington.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted just after 8pm and a water rescue operation was started alongside Maritime NZ.

A number of nearby boats were asked to assist.

The fishing boat was being towed to Port Underwood.