The Interislander ferry Aratere reportedly broke down in the Cook Strait this evening. File photo / Mark Mitchell

An Interislander ferry briefly broke down in the Cook Strait today and drifted while en route to Picton from Wellington.

Marine traffic tracking showed the Aratere was drifting about 1.8 knots this evening, outside of the route into the Marlborough Sounds.

Harbourmaster Jake Oliver confirmed he was notified of an issue with the Interislander’s Aratere ferry after 6pm when the ship was southeast off the Tory Channel.

“There was an issue which is under investigation but the ship has restored power,” Oliver said

It’s not clear what caused the breakdown, but the ship was doing about one knot.

“Which could be a drift or a slow movement ahead - certainly not steaming ahead,” Oliver said.

The ferry is now making her way to the northern entrance of Queen Charlotte Sound.

It is understood the ferry will be taking a modified route.

The breakdown comes just weeks after a different ferry in the Interislander fleet, Kaitaki, also broke down in the Cook Strait.

In the late afternoon of January 28, KiwiRail advised Maritime New Zealand the ferry had reported engine problems.

Ten minutes later the ship issued a mayday call with 864 people on board. All four engines had shut down in the middle of a roaring southerly in the Cook Strait.

KiwiRail has since revealed this was caused by a leak in the engine cooling system, which resulted in a loss of pressure.