Two giant Norfolk Pines spear the roof of ACS Ltd autoparts workshop after a tornado whipped through Waikanae today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A person has been injured after a twister barrelled through Waikanae, shearing off giant trees that were hurtled through the air and into the roof of an autoparts business.

ACS Ltd worker Gordon Cameron described the terrifying moments the tornado tore down Omahi St before the building was wrecked in the violent lunchtime storm.

Cameron said he was in the building's kitchen making a coffee when the storm struck around 1.15pm.

"It sounded like heavy rain that got louder and then there was an intense thundering kind of noise.

"We had to hold the main door shut or otherwise it would have blown open.

"By that time you could see things blowing around."

He said in the cacophony two giant Norfolk Pines speared through the roof with an enormous bang, causing the iron to collapse.

"By that stage you didn't know what else was happening, if the building was going to cave in."

He said while no one was injured inside the building, a truck driver parked outside was injured when he was struck by debris that smashed through the side window of his vehicle.

Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed one person was taken to an urgent care centre in Paraparaumu in a minor condition.

Everyone was now in clean-up mode, with debris strewn everywhere and vehicles left damaged in the storm's wake.