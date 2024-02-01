Voyager 2023 media awards
Inside Christchurch’s Mongols MC pad: How a drive-by shooting led to a cache of guns and drugs being found

Sam Sherwood
By
8 mins to read
Jason Ross, the South Island boss of the Mongols MC gang, pleaded guilty on Friday.

The arrival of the Mongols MC gang in Christchurch led to significant tension in the city’s criminal underworld. Herald senior crime reporter Sam Sherwood reports on how a series of incidents including a

Operation Khan

