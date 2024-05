Four fire trucks are at the scene of the Edinburgh St fire. Photo / File

Four fire trucks are at the scene of the Edinburgh St fire. Photo / File

A two-storey house is ablaze in Waihi Beach, with four fire trucks sent to fight the fire.

Fire and Emergency NZ received a call to attend the fire on Edinburgh St around 5am.

Northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said firefighters arrived to find the house, measuring 20m by 10m, “well involved” in fire.

Everyone was accounted for and there were no reports of injury, he said.

A fire investigator is heading to the scene.