Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Inside a St John 111 call centre: Twenty seconds between 'brutal', sometimes deadly calls

10 minutes to read
Emma Russell
By:

Emma Russell is a health reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Natalyha Surgison, a 22-year-old St John call handler, will never forget the image of a child finding a loved one who had taken their own life. Photo / Michael Craig
Natalyha Surgison, a 22-year-old St John call handler, will never forget the image of a child finding a loved one who had taken their own life. Photo / Michael Craig

As ambulance crews hit one of their busiest times of year reaching up to 1650 callouts nationwide a day, health reporter Emma Russell spends a morning inside a St John 111 call centre.

Twenty seconds.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.