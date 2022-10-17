The toddler arrived home the evening before he was found unresponsive. Stock Image / 123RF

The man responsible for causing the death of a 17-month-old boy was on bail for violent charges and wasn't meant to be left alone with kids.

"[He was] not to have unsupervised access to children under 16," a police witness has told the court during a coronial inquest this morning.

The toddler died days after he was discharged from the hospital with injuries considered suspicious by police.

The second part of a two-part inquest into the 2015 death of the Southland toddler began this week in the Wellington District Court before Coroner Marcus Elliot.

The first part of the inquest last year found that the mother's partner, who died in custody weeks after he was charged with murdering the child, was responsible for their death.

All people involved in the case, including those giving evidence at the inquest, are subject to suppression orders by the court, including the name of the child, his mother and her partner.

This week's inquest will cover the systemic failings that led to the child being in the man's care in the first place with witnesses from police, Oranga Tamariki, Corrections and the District Health Board set to give evidence.

It will also explore the changes that have been made since the boy's death, including an increase in police resources for child protection, and will identify any systemic issues that need addressing.

The boy was found unresponsive in his bed by his mother in October 2015. She had been at work the night before and not checked in on him when she returned that evening.

He could not be revived and was pronounced dead shortly after, having suffered from a fatal spinal cord injury caused by hyperflexion.

He and his older sister had been in the care of his mother's partner the day before.

His injuries were described by a pathologist at last year's inquest to be "uncommon" and the fractures would have taken extreme force to inflict.

Days before his death he had been seen by a number of doctors for a leg fracture, missing tooth, black fingernails and bruising.

Despite these injuries, the boy was discharged and returned to the home where he would later die at the hands of a man on bail with a "violent past".

Discussions between Oranga Tamariki FKA Child Youth and Family, doctors and police occurred to ascertain if it was appropriate to return the boy to his mother's care.

It was not known by authorities at the time that the woman's partner was helping with child care while she worked, despite bail conditions restricting him to do so.

Police witnesses today told the court there was to be a "multi-agency safety management plan" to be put in place before the child's return home.

Old healed fractures to the wrist and calf area were only revealed after the boy's death, and had that information been available to police, their investigation approach would have differed.

"Any healing injuries would have been a full stop to me," one witness said.

"Old healing injuries ... that is just a major red flag to me that something is not right in that household and the child is at risk."

According to police information at the time, the child wasn't in the care of the man at all and the missing tooth and black nails were explained by his mother to be from an accident at kindergarten and caught fingers in doors.

If there was an indication the child was in the man's care, he would have been the focus of investigations when the boy was first seen with suspicious injuries prior to his death, police said today.

Since the child's death, there has been a "significant change in the family harm environment" according to police evidence, with staff and resourcing increasing ten-fold.

At the inquest last year, evidence showed the man said he had fallen on the child but thought he was fine.

Before admitting to "falling" on the 17-month-old, he had denied any harm by his hand accidental or otherwise. A pathologist had previously said it was unlikely the extensive injuries were caused by a fall.

Coroner Elliot said the boy died before his mother arrived home the evening before he was found unresponsive.

"I have reached the conclusion on the balance of probabilities that (the partner) intentionally inflicted the injuries which caused (his) death. However...this does not amount to a finding that (he) murdered (the boy)."

The inquest continues.